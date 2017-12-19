Ladera Staff Awards 2017

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Management and Staff of Ladera Resort held their Annual Staff Awards and Christmas Party on Friday 15th December, at Coconut Bay.
This event celebrated the Best of the Best at Ladera. “When you work with so many outstanding employees, it is always difficult to single out individuals for solo awards. So this year we selected the Best of the Best and presented each of them with the Excellence in Service Award”, Daly Mariatte, General Manager.
Twenty (20) employees received the Excellence in Service award:
Ignatius Joseph
Trevor St. Brice
Gilbert Charlemagne
Rufus Alphonse
Obadiah Saltibus
Zania Laurencin
Richie Marcellin
O’Neil Antoine
Vianney Abraham
Dana Louisy
Kewin Butcher
Bartholomew Tisson
Adrian Darcheville
Scholasticus Justin
Leah Popo
Jeffery Lucien
Nickson Joseph
Caryln Gilbert
Tenderly Auguste
Jefferson Donaie
Ms. Caroline Joseph was also recognized for being the longest serving employee, since the first day it opened.
These employees represent the very best of Ladera Resort and we are very proud of their achievements as well as their contribution to continuing to make Ladera Resort, Saint Lucia’s most Unique Luxurious Resort.
Also in attendance at this event were Pat Nash, company CFO from US Head Office, Sian Jungreuthmayer, UK Sales Representative and Joy Cain, US Sales Representative.