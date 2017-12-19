Ladera Staff Awards 2017

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Management and Staff of Ladera Resort held their Annual Staff Awards and Christmas Party on Friday 15th December, at Coconut Bay.

This event celebrated the Best of the Best at Ladera. “When you work with so many outstanding employees, it is always difficult to single out individuals for solo awards. So this year we selected the Best of the Best and presented each of them with the Excellence in Service Award”, Daly Mariatte, General Manager.

Twenty (20) employees received the Excellence in Service award:

Ignatius Joseph

Trevor St. Brice

Gilbert Charlemagne

Rufus Alphonse

Obadiah Saltibus

Zania Laurencin

Richie Marcellin

O’Neil Antoine

Vianney Abraham

Dana Louisy

Kewin Butcher

Bartholomew Tisson

Adrian Darcheville

Scholasticus Justin

Leah Popo

Jeffery Lucien

Nickson Joseph

Caryln Gilbert

Tenderly Auguste

Jefferson Donaie

Ms. Caroline Joseph was also recognized for being the longest serving employee, since the first day it opened.

These employees represent the very best of Ladera Resort and we are very proud of their achievements as well as their contribution to continuing to make Ladera Resort, Saint Lucia’s most Unique Luxurious Resort.

Also in attendance at this event were Pat Nash, company CFO from US Head Office, Sian Jungreuthmayer, UK Sales Representative and Joy Cain, US Sales Representative.