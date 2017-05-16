PRESS RELEASE – Ladera Resort wins Private Luxury Hotel of the Year with The Luxury Travel Guide!

The Luxury Travel Guide Awards represent the pinnacle of travel and tourism achievement, championing the best in their respective fields.

All winners of the Luxury Travel Guide Awards are subject to the same rigorous assessment criteria, carried out by LTG in-house professionals.

This ensures only the most deserving firms and individuals walk away with one of these prestigious accolades and gain a place in our awards winners’ guide.

The management and staff of Ladera Resort are proud of this achievement which reflects on the quality of service, culinary excellence and the unwavering commitment of every employee of this luxurious resort.

Ladera Resort is an adult only resort located in Soufriere. It offers an unparalleled guest experience that is quintessentially Saint Lucian, embracing the magnificent views in harmony with the surrounding natural beauty of the island. For more information about Ladera Resort visit www.ladera.com.