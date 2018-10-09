Ladera Resort wins Conde Nast Traveler and Caribbean Journal Award

(PRESS RELEASE) – Ladera Resort, an eco-luxe adults-only oasis located on St. Lucia’s southern end of the island, has been named as the Boutique Luxury Hotel of the Year in Caribbean Journal’s first ever Caribbean Boutique Hotel Awards, which celebrates the best of the Caribbean’s most authentic, fascinating and unforgettable properties.

“We are honored to have been recognized by the editors at Caribbean Journal as the Boutique Luxury Hotel of the Year in their award’s inaugural year along with other fantastic properties and leaders in the Caribbean, said Daly Mariatte, Vice President and General Manager of Sales and Marketing at Ladera Resort. “This achievement could not have been possible without our wonderful staff who have been dedicated to providing our guests with a truly elevated and authentic St. Lucian experience along with personalized service that continues to bring guests back to the island time and time again.”

As experts in the Caribbean hotel industry, Caribbean Journal and their team of editors and travel experts selected the 11 best boutique properties from the Caribbean for their first ever Caribbean Boutique Hotels Awards. The inaugural 2018 Caribbean Boutique Hotels Awards included 11 different categories, from the Boutique Hotel of the Year to the Boutique Hotelier of the Year. To be eligible, a hotel must have fewer than 50 rooms to be considered as a “boutique property.” This year, Ladera Resort was the only St. Lucian property to be honored as a part of this award.

Ladera Resort is the only property on St. Lucia that is located on the island’s UNESCO World Heritage site, perched on a volcano ridgeline 1,000 feet above the sea. The intimate resort offers 37 uniquely designed suites and villas that incorporate an open-air three-walled concept built with local tropical hardwoods, tiles and stones, relaxing in-room amenities and treatments as well as award-winning Caribbean cuisine at the resort’s signature restaurant, Dasheene.

To read more about the awards and the other honorees, follow this link: https://www.caribjournal.com/2018/09/29/caribbean-boutique-hotel-awards-2018/.