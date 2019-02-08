Labour minister Stephenson King said unemployment further reduced: “More citizens working”

Share This On:

(SNO) — Under the heading “More Citizens Now Working”, Labour Minister Stephenson King has announced a reduction in unemployment over the last quarter.

Writing on his Facebook page earlier today (Feb. 8), King said he is “heartened” by the news.

He said official statistics show that overall unemployment declined to 16.2% from 23%, and youth unemployment, from 41% to 36%.

“This is only the start!” said King, who is also the minister for infrastructure, ports and energy.

The former prime minister credited the results directly to the policies of his United Workers Party (UWP) government. But he said the government is still not satisfied because they want more people to get employment.

“We want to put more people to work, this is why we will continue to support innovations like Ojo Labs and others who have employed a significant number of youths in recent months,” he said.

King said with construction “activity poised to boom” in the coming months, the government expects more people to get jobs, further reducing the unemployment figures.

He threw a jab at the opposition Saint Lucia Labour Party’s public meeting held last Thursday night on the Castries market steps.

“We are working and the results continue to show.🇱🇨 (Bet they didn`t tell their Market Steps followers last night. The dismal turnout indicates even more of their once supporters are now hard at work 😎).”

The Castries North parliamentary representative concluded: “Congratulations to the people now employed, continue to do your best. To those searching for work; keep your head up and stay positive, your blessing is coming soon. It’s not a time to be idle and or complain – shoulders to the wheel, let’s work!”