Labour Department summons CCC and National Workers Union to urgent meeting

By Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour
February 25, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Labour Department is investigating the unfolding situation at the Castries Constituencies Council regarding the position of a staff member which was made redundant.

As such the Acting Labour Commissioner Miss Cornelia Jn. Baptiste has summoned the Management of the CCC and the workers bargaining agent the National Workers Union to an urgent meeting to resolve this and other arising matters.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday February 27, 2020 from 1:30pm at the Labour Department at Barnard Hill.

The Labour Department has been informed by the NWU that the CCC Workers are not on strike. The Department has advised therefore, that the workers should continue to perform their daily duties.

A further statement from the Labor Department on the matter will be made subsequent to Thursday`s meeting.

