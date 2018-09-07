Laborie Steel Pans brings Saint Lucian sounds to London

Pin +1 Share 5 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Laborie Pan project gave Saint Lucians in London a treat last week, with a one-off concert at the Saint Lucia High Commission Thursday (30th August).

The evening event was the climax to a UK visit by representatives of The Laborie Pan Project. The team had been invited to join UK band Mangrove to take part in the Notting Hill Carnival, the world’s second biggest event of its kind.

In Saint Lucia, the Laborie Pan Project provides ongoing support for its community along with music education to members and young people. As such, they held a two-day workshop for children in London to introduce them to playing the Steel Pan. Fifteen children aged 7-16 took part staging a spirited rendition of Teddyson John’s Allez at the evening concert.

The events were organised in association with the Saint Lucia High Commission and the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority to raise the awareness of Steel Pan playing among the children in the Saint Lucia Diaspora in the UK and as a fundraiser for the Laborie Pan Project.

Mr Guy Mayers, the High Commissioner for Saint Lucia in the UK said: “The Laborie Pan Project is much more than just a steel band. They are helping their community whilst keeping the vibrant culture and traditions of Saint Lucia alive and thriving.

By introducing steel pan music to the young Saint Lucians in the UK, they have proved that this evocative sound can bring generations together. I have also been so impressed with the speed that the children here in London learnt how to play. It’s been a great event and thank you to all who attended supported the events.”

More than 120 guests enjoyed the evening’s entertainment and Saint Lucian cuisine, raising over £1000.00 which will go towards the continuing work of the Laborie Pan Project in providing welfare support to the Laborie community and further teaching to young students.