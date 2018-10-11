La Resource road closure

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy (DIPE) is currently constructing a new road to link the George Odlum Stadium to the La Ressource Bridge.

This new road will improve road safety when turning into La Ressource Vieux Fort. It allows for the realignment of the currently constructed Pearl of the Caribbean Race Track and will provide a new link road to the soon to be constructed new Hewanorra International Airport Terminal. Works on this road started in June 25th, 2018, with the expectation of very minimal disruption in traffic flow, it was also expected that the newly constructed road would serve as the bypass road, upon closure of a section of the existing road.

However it has been brought to our attention that at least three (3) culvert crossings are to be constructed along this new route making it unsuitable to be used as the bypass road.

As a result, the Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy (DIPE) wishes to inform the public that we will be closing the La Ressource Road, between the George Odlum Stadium and the La Ressource Bridge from Monday October 29, 2018.

We are also taking this opportunity to invite the all residents and interested persons to a Community Meeting to be held on Wednesday 17th October, 2018 from 6:00 pm at the Plain View Combined School in the community of La Ressource, Vieux Fort.

This meeting will serve as a forum to inform on the details of the road closure, the proposed detour to the East Coast Road and designs for the permanent diversion road under construction.

The contractor for the project is C. O. Williams Construction (St. Lucia) Ltd. C.O. Williams is required to construct 1.6 kilometers of road, which includes site clearance, general excavation, dual carriageway construction, construction of drainage systems and undertake utility transfer work. The work on the permanent diversion road is expected to be completed by December 16th, 2018.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.