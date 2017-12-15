Don't Miss
‘Kolasyon Nwel En Labowi’ is moving ahead

By Laborie/Augier Constituency Council
December 15, 2017
(PRESS RELEASE) – Laborie/Augier Constituency Council of Saint Lucia continue Kolasyon Nwel En Labowi.

December 15th – Back in time dance / Old school – Laborie Market – 8:00pm.

December 16th -Karaoke in La Grace at Mike’s Place – 7:00pm.

December 17th – OFF

Kolasyon Nwel En Labowi will climax to December 26th – Boxing Day Grand Fair -starting time at 10:00 am.

A member of Laborie/Augier Constituency Council says that Folk Band and Siwenal in Mc. Diarmed on December 14th turnout “was good”, that was the first time having such an event.

“We once had Christmas songs, we want to bring that back.”

Laborie/ Augier Constituency Council again encourage the public to turnout in large numbers.

