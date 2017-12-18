‘Kolasyon Nwel En Labowi’ activities

(PRESS RELEASE) – Laborie and Augier Constituency Council of Saint Lucia are happy to inform the public on Kolasyon Nwel En Labowi.

December 18- Indian Cultural Activity at 357 Disco -7:00 pm

December 19- Siwenal, Cultural Activity at Banse Boxing Plant -7:00 pm

*December 20- Fun Activity for the family, Bamboo bursting competition at R J Park- -6:00 pm

December 21- Siwenal and Folk Band in Pomme / Augier -6:00 pm

December 22- Back in time/Cultural Dance in La Haut at Arcod’s Place -8:00 pm

December 23- Movie Night at Laborie Market -7:00 pm

Toy Distribution with Santa- 4:00 pm

December 24 -OFF

December 25 -OFF

According to a source the 16th December Karaoke in La Grace at Mike’s Place turned out well.

No word is given for December 15th Back in time dance / Old school – Laborie Market.

Laborie and Augier Constituency Council wish the public to look out for *December 26-Boxing Day Grand Fair -10:00 am