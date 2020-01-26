Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Share This On:
SNO – US basketball legend, Kobe Brayant, was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, media reports indicate.
Reports are that he was traveling in the private chopper with five other people when it burst into flames and went down.
There were survivors.
His 13-year-old daughter also died in the crash.
The accident was confirmed by the City of Calabasas which said “nobody on the ground was hurt”.
The crash is now under investigation.
Five-time NBA champion Bryant, 41, played his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
