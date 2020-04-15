KM2 Solutions rolls out Work-From-Home operation

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – KM2 Solutions is pleased to announce the successful rollout of our Work-From-Home (WFH) model. Our technology department has delivered secure solutions for WFH agents using end-to-end encryption and multifactor authentication on locked-down desktops.

As we adapt to temporary changes brought about by COVID-19, our WFH model will reduce the capacity within our offices while providing business continuity for our valued clients. The model is designed to supplement, not substitute, our in-office operations.

We are quickly ramping up our WFH capabilities. As of Wednesday, April 8th, we have almost 1500 agents deployed on our WFH platform across our entire operation and expect a total of nearly 2000 WFH agents as client requests continue to come in. While these numbers will be considerably lower after the COVID-19 crisis, we do expect to augment a handful of WFH agents on each program for redundancy and business continuity purposes.

Although most of our agents qualify for WFH, we are selecting candidates based on top production numbers, quality scores, attendance, tenure, and of course, by client demand. There are also additional criteria that need to be met such as adequate internet speed, dedicated workspace, and adherence to strict security practices.

The WFH implementation procedures are as follows:

-WFH first requires approval from the client.

-Next, we assess each agent’s home network and physical location to provide the client with a quick estimate of the total number of agents eligible for this program.

-Next our local I.T. teams configure and distribute workstations at selected agent’s homes.

-This solution can be distributed in 1-3 days depending on the number of agents.

KM2 Solutions is enormously grateful to our technology department, I.T. staff and respective Site Directors in ensuring the swift and successful rollout of this strategy. Our WFH model is another valuable service that we can provide our clients as we adapt to the changing situations on the ground, across all our countries of operation.