King: As an independent nation Saint Lucia should not be totally dependent on others

(SNO) — Former Prime Minister Stephenson King has said that as an independent nation, Saint Lucia should not be totally dependent on other nations.

The island celebrated 40 years of Independence last Friday, and speaking to the media after the festivities, King said all citizens must come together to build the nation.

“It signifies an intention, a commitment, a conviction for all Saint Lucians to come together regardless of their political persuasion, religious beliefs, etc to come in and work together as a nation,” he stated.

He added that the time has come when all citizens must understand that the island is not just part of the Caribbean community but it belongs to the global environment where it has a role to play.

“We must play our role and also understand that as an independent nation, we ought not to be to totally dependent on other superpowers and influential countries, but to begin to see ourselves as truly independent by working together to develop our nation, to develop our people, to bind our people together for a common cause and purpose and a conviction for national development,” King said.

He said when Saint Lucia gained independence, it was a time for it to begin to stand in the world as a nation and to make its mark.

“We have done it to a certain extent,” he stated. “We have been able to be out there and to have the influence in the international community, but what have we seen, we have seen Saint Lucia during that period of time attain two nobel laureates, in economics and literature, we have seen our sportsmen perform at regional levels, representing Saint Lucia and representing the Caribbean, the West Indies.”

King, who is now Minister of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour, also said that despite its accomplishments, Saint Lucia still has a long way to go.

“There is quite a bit I believe we can do and it is really now to fashion that vision, a vision of a people determine to find their rightful place on the world stage,” he remarked.