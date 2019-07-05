Kind, humble, perfect…murdered

Share This On:

Pin 4 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) A CUSTOMS and Excise guard who dropped a co-worker home was shot dead in Caroni on Tuesday night.

His killing pushed the murder toll up to 258 for the year so far.

The figure for the same period last year was 280.

The victim was identified as Keenan Lutchman of Nolan Street, Felicity.

It is believed that he was killed in a robbery gone awry.

Police said Lutchman was sitting in his white Nissan AD Wagon after he dropped his 32-year-old friend at her apartment at Laundry Road, Caroni, when around 10 p.m. a masked gunman walked up to the vehicle and ordered him out.

Lutchman was told to hand over the keys and as he moved to obey, he was shot several times in the face and upper body. The gunman drove away in the station wagon.

The woman went looking for help and paramedics were called.

Lutchman died at the scene.

Sgt Elvis is investigating the case.

Speaking with the Express, Lutchman’s father Dianand said he was heartbroken over his son’s murder.

He said his son had worked at Customs for about two years.

“He told us that he left work and he clocked out at about 9 p.m. at the Pre­ven­ta­tive Sec­tion at Pi­ar­co Air­port and would be home soon. He went to drop the woman he knows home. But while she was walking up the stairs to her apartment, a gunman come to rob him. And I don’t know what happened but after he hand the gunman the keys, the gunman opened fire and hit him about his face and chest and that was it,” Lutchman said.

He said his son was the “most loving and kind” person anyone could meet.

“He was like an angel. He was the perfect son. He didn’t used to smoke or drink or lime, really. His focus was on his life and how to make it better so that he would be able to provide for his future wife and children. He was just the kindest individual you could ever have come across. He was just humble but ambitious, while still being very giving. He was just perfect. So this has mashed up everyone here. Because no one was expecting this,” Lutchman said.

( 0 ) ( 0 )