Kimberly Williams De Leon’s case has not gone cold, says police official

(SNO) — It is the perception of some members of the Saint Lucian public that the shooting death of Kimberly Williams De Leon has become another cold case. However, a senior official of the Royal St. Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) is assuring the public that this is not so.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Wayne Charlery, who is responsible for crime and intelligence, told DBS that the investigation has not stopped and is appealing for patience from the public.

De Leon, a mother of two, was gunned down in her home at Chef Harry Drive, The Morne in Castries on Oct. 29, 2018. She died from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the post-mortem. Her children were at home at the time of the shooting but were unharmed. De Leon, an accountant in the Ministry of Education, was 42 years old. Her ex-husband, a senior cop, was a person of interest in the case, but not a suspect, according to police officials.

According to a DBS news report, Charlery said the public is not hearing from the police on the case because the silence is a “strategic move” and the “case remains open”.

The report further quoted Charlery as saying that investigations require “time and patience” and that investigators “are being very careful and are determined to see the perpetrator or perpetrators brought to justice no matter how long it takes”.

The senior cop made reference to the killings of a Trinidadian and a Venezuelan in 2017, for which a Saint Lucian national was charged for, about one year later.

Fernel Sexius, also known as ‘Cookie’, was charged in December 20, 2018 with the murder of Vincente Jose Mendoza Pacheco, 26, of Venezuela and Richie S. Ramdass, 24, of Trinidad and Tobago, who were gunned down on December, 31, 2017 on the St. Jude Highway in Vieux-Fort.

