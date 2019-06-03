Kimani Melius, Simeon Gerson lead Saint Lucia U19 training squad

Share This On:

Star batsman Kimani Melius leads a 24-member training squad named by the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association (SLNCA) to undergo training in preparation for the Windward Islands tournament later this month in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Saint Lucia are two-time defending champions of the Windward Islands competition, having shared the title the past two years.

Last year, Melius and spin bowler Simeon Gerson would go on to represent the Windwards at the Cricket West Indies under-19 level along with Johnnel Eugene. Whereas Eugene has aged out, Gerson returns to the Saint Lucia team, hoping to dominate once again in the sub-regional series.

Melius, of course, has played for the West Indies B team and the West Indies Under-19. He will be hoping to earn a return spot on the next West Indies team, having been part of several age-group training camps over the past 12 months.

Among the other players selected to continue training for the Windwards competition are former West Indies under-16 players, batsmen Garvin Serieux Jr, Ackeem Auguste, and Lee Solomon.

The rest of the squad includes the following: Matteo Boulogne, Keygan Arnold, Tyrone Theodore, Craig Elisee, Udell Preville, Jaiden Elibox, Rahym Joseph, Zidane Arthur, Ephron Charles, Chaz Cepal, Avalinus Calendar, Xytus Emmanuel, Amari Vener, Tarryck Edward, Zayeef Antoine, Caleb Thomas, Tyrell Chiquot, Dichege Henry, Tristan Norbal, Aaron Joseph, and Sky Lafeuille.

