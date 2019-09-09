Kieron Pollard appointed West Indies ODI and T20 skipper

Share This On:



(ESPNCricinfo) — In another reshuffle in West Indies cricket, CWI president Ricky Skerritt has announced Kieron Pollard as the new ODI and T20I captain.

Pollard has not played an ODI in nearly three years, but CWI has decided to give him the captaincy after Jason Holder led them in the format recently in the World Cup and against India at home.

Skerritt made the announcement in Trinidad on Monday, after the conclusion of a quarterly board meeting in Tobago. He said the board was following the “best possible pratices for best possible outcomes”.

“Jason Holder was called by me yesterday morning and we spoke,” Skerritt said at the press conference while sitting next to Pollard. “He’s a very important force and is still going to be our red-ball captain.

Holder will now compete for a place in Pollard’s team and use this as an opportunity to become a better cricketer. Pollard is the right man at the right time to take our white-ball teams forward.

“What impressed me the most about Pollard was his keenness and commitment to give back to the game.”

Pollard’s first assignment as captain will be against Afghanistan in November in India where they will play three T20Is and three ODIs before a one-off Test.

