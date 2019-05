Kiara Grant is now Jamaica’s fastest junior ever!

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Kiara Grant set a new Jamaican National Junior Record of 11.11 seconds (1.5m/s) in the women’s 100m earlier today, lowering the 11.12 seconds set 19 years ago by Veronica Campbell Brown.

Grant, who attended Alpha Academy, was representing Norfolk State University at the MEAC outdoors championships at North Carolina A&T in Greenboro.

She finished second to Kayla Whyte of North Carolina A&T who ran 10.96 seconds.

