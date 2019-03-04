Khan grabs second ‘five for’ to help rout Volcanoes

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, Mar 3, CMC – Legspinner Imran Khan claimed his second five-wicket haul of the match to help bowl the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to an emphatic 190-run win over the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Arnos Vale Stadium on Sunday.

Fresh from capturing 5-54 in the first innings, Khan returned to claim five wickets for 65 runs, while Bryan Charles took 5-72 to help bundle out the Volcanoes for just 161 after lunch.

Set an imposing 352 for an improbable victory, the Volcanoes never looked capable of threatening the target before eventually losing their final five wickets for 26 runs.

Resuming from their overnight total of 21-0, they added just four runs before Charles dismissed Kimani Melius for six.

He then returned to claim the crucial wicket of Devon Smith for 17, before Khan got into the thick of things by accounting for the wicket of Kavem Hodge to leave the Volcanoes 48 for 3.

A 40-run stand for the fourth wicket between Sunil Ambris and Roland Cato – the highest of the innings – steadied the innings for a brief while.

But once Khan broke the partnership by having Cato stumped by wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin with the score on 88, the contest turned on its heels.

The legspinner quickly added the wickets of Ambris and Ray Jordan, while Charles dismissed Alick Athanaze as the Volcanoes found themselves in deeper trouble at 148 for seven.

Sherman Lewis only lasted four balls before he too became a victim of Charles and Khan picked up his fifth wicket by having top scorer Dennis Smith caught for 42.

Charles then wrapped up the match and claimed his fifth wicket in the act by dismissing Larry Edward.

Khan finished with match figures of 10-119 while Edward also had the impressive match figures of 7-116.