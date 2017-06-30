KFC/BASKETBALL LEAGUE: Finals are set! Who will win it All?

After the conclusion of Wednesday’s semi-finals with Morne Gladiators & VBCC Warlords, the finals are now set!

VBCC Warlords, despite the efforts of the Morne Gladiators, pulled through the semis and will once again face Courts Jets in the Finals. Final score was 65-62.

Tomorrow July 1st, 2017 from 5pm at the Beausejour Indoor Facility, come out & see who will win it all!

Third Place Matchup

Morne Gladiators vs Canaries Moon

River

Tip Off 5pm.

Giveaways at the Door to kick off the night

Finals

Courts Jets vs VBCC Warlords

7pm

The SLBF and its Sponsors Real Foods, Blue Waters, Ministry of Youth Development of Sports & St. Lucia Electricity Services Thank you for the support and hope to see you at the games.

Eats & Drinks on Sale; KFC Giveaways & More. Adm ONLY $5

See you there!!!