KFC/ Real Foods supports SLBF Youth 3×3 Teams in 2nd annual IBF Antilles Youth 3×3 Hoops Finals

(PRESS RELEASE) – For the last 6 years KFC/ Real Foods has been the main corporate partner of the St. Lucia Basketball Federation. Their willingness to assist was to ensure growth and continued development of the sport & to see that growth translate into regional & international participation, and to stand on the podium not only representing St. Lucia but the KFC/ Real Foods Brand.

Earlier this year, for the first time the senior national team participated in the FIBA Americup 2021 prequalifying tournament in Suriname and although placing 9th in the group, the experience gained by this core group has energized our entire development program.

Now having qualified to participate in the 2nd annual U18 IBF 3×3 Hoops Final, KFC is determined to get both male & females to Guyana and the podium. This is not only an opportunity for the teams’ exposure but a great one for KFC/ Real Foods to broaden its brand exposure in youth development regionally.

On December 17th, 2017 The Saint Lucia Basketball Federation (SLBF) hosted its National Youth 3×3 Qualifiers and the winners will be representing Saint Lucia from October 18th to 22nd. Nine countries are scheduled to participate in the 2nd annual IBF Antilles 3×3 Hoops Final in Georgetown Guyana. The SLBF hosted the inaugural IBF 3×3 hoops final in Feb 2017, with team St. Lucia girls winning the Silver medal.

The male team will have to face Aruba, Barbados, Dominica, Guadeloupe, Guyana, French Guyana (guyane) and Martinique and the girls team to face Aruba, Antigua, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Guyana and Martinique.

Teams will travel on the 18th, participate in the mandatory Youth Leadership Workshop on the 19th and mornings of 20th and 21st. Games will be on the afternoons the 20th and 21st.

The female team comprises of Jermiah Evariste, Cleo Jn Baptiste, Faith Chitolie & Mia George and the male team features; Jean Pierre Frederick, Garrick George, Kivani Emile & Keon Allen. Coach Germaine Thomas has been working with the females in preparation of the tournament and Coach Ron DuMurville with the males.

The St. Lucia Basketball Federation thanks KFC for their continued support of the development of these young athletes and the sport of basketball. The future of the sport is highly dependent on collaborations and partnerships and we do hope that the athletes recognize that their dedication & growth will only lead to more opportunities which would benefit their professional and personal growth.