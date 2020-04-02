UPDATE: KFC provides meals for NEMO ‘COVID-19 team’; Cadet Corps also helped

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — KFC is doing ‘finger-licking good’ amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in Saint Lucia.

The popular fast-food restaurant, like many other agencies on the island, are playing their part in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) has thanked the company, trading in Saint Lucia as Real Foods Inc., for supporting their staff and volunteers on the evening of Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

NEMO expressed their gratitude via their official Facebook page on Thursday, April 2.

“We wish to say thank you to KFC for ensuring our staff and volunteers were well fed the evening of April 1st, 2020 while they were putting together the packages to be delivered. THANK YOU KFC,” NEMO said.

NEMO is currently spearheading the 24-hour seven-day curfew imposed by the government.

The agency is also preparing to deliver relief packages to the poor and vulnerable across the island.

Meanwhile, the Saint Lucia Cadet corp also provided assistance to NEMO.

“Thank you to the Saint Lucia Cadet Corps who have been working tirelessly in offloading the containers and packaging and bagging food items. Your commitment to the country and humanity is greatly appreciated. Nemo and St. Lucia by extension says THANK YOU for your service,” the agency said on Facebook.

( 0 ) ( 0 )