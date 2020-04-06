KFC Guyana introduces delivery service in COVID-19 battle

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) may not be deemed officially an essential food but for many, it is still essential, especially for members of the public in Guyana where the fast-food-franchise has developed a delivery service in its COVID-19 response (see poster advertising delivery service information below article).

Guyana is currently under a one-month curfew (April 3-May 3, 2020) as the South American country battles the deadly novel coronavirus, COVID-19 which has infected over a million people worldwide, including over 20 in Guyana. The pandemic has claimed the lives of over 60,000 people worldwide including at least five in Guyana.

Under the curfew, all non-essential commercial activities will close off from 6 p.m. Social activities are also banned (CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY).

However, KFC Guyana, operated by the Beharry Group, is so “finger lickin’ good” that the company has devised strategies to meet the demands of its customers during the day-time period.

The company said on its official Guyana Facebook page: “In adherence with the Nation wide curfew, KFC Guyana’s Business times will now be 9am- 4pm. We take this time to encourage all of our valued customers to stay safe;

-Utilize our Drive thru, delivery and take out facilities; -Practice social distancing – And adhere to the Nation wide Curfew. We salute the medical professionals who are working tirelessly everyday to flatten the curve. Thank you all for your understanding and patience and we advise you all to stay safe and healthy.”

Will other KFCs in the region do the same?