Keynote speakers announced for CCJ Academy for Law 5th Biennial Conference

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Honourable Mr. Justice Winston Anderson, Chairman of the CCJ Academy for Law, and the Honourable Mr. Justice Dennis Morrison, President of the Court of Appeal of Jamaica, who are jointly chairing the upcoming 5th Biennial Conference, have announced that the Right Honourable Sir Ernest Ryder, Senior President of Tribunals in the United Kingdom, and the Honourable Mr. Justice Adrian Saunders, President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will both give keynote addresses at the conference.

The conference will be held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, Jamaica from 13 – 15 December 2018 and is being jointly staged with the General Legal Council of Jamaica.

Sir Ernest Ryder is the Senior President of Tribunals in the United Kingdom and is a Lord Justice of Appeal in England and Wales. He is also the senior judicial member of the Board of Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service and the Judicial Reform Board for England and Wales. He is the Chancellor Emeritus of the University of Bolton, an honorary Professor of Law, a Visiting Fellow of Nuffield College, University of Oxford, a Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester and a Trustee of the Nuffield Foundation. His keynote address will take place on Thursday, 13 December 2018.

The new CCJ President will be a part of a keynote panel on Friday, 14 December 2018. Mr. Justice Adrian Saunders, President of the Caribbean Court of Justice, is a native of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of the West Indies (Cave Hill) and a Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad & Tobago in 1977. Mr. Justice Saunders was among the first cohort of judges to join the CCJ bench in 2005, before becoming Court President on 4 July 2018.

The 5th Biennial Conference has three main areas of focus: The Law as a Facilitator of Business and Development, Legal issues pertaining to Intellectual Property and Facilitating Access to Justice. The event will bring together approximately 300 luminaries from around the region, and further afield, including the judiciary, legal profession, government officials, law enforcement professionals, creative industry practitioners, regulators, banking, and other private sector interests.

Registration for the conference is now open and covers access to 5 plenary and 24 concurrent sessions, course materials, lunch, coffee breaks and networking receptions. Persons interested in the conference can register online, by email to [email protected]jacademy.org, in-person at the offices of the General Legal Council of Jamaica and at the CCJ Academy for Law in Trinidad and Tobago, and on-site at the Conference. Information about the conference, include online registration, is available at www.ccjacademy.org.