Kenny Rogers is dead — country music icon was 81

(FOX NEWS) — Kenny Rogers, a longtime star of country music, died Friday night, according to a statement posted by his family. He was 81.

Known for such hits as “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream,” and “Lucille,” Rogers died peacefully at home of natural causes at 10:25 p.m., the statement said.

In all, Rogers had 24 No. 1 hits and was the winner of six CMA Awards and three Grammys, the family’s statement said.

He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and in 2013 he received the Country Music Association’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, according to Variety.

Early in his career, Rogers led the band Kenny Rogers and The First Edition, whose hits included the Mel Tillis-written song, “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is planning to have a small private service at this time with a public memorial at a later date.

Kenny, who has wed five times, is currently married to Wanda Miller. The pair tied-the-knot in 1997 and have remained together since.

The singer and 52-year-old beauty are parents to 14-year-old identical twin sons, Jordan and Justin.

Also the father to three other children, Kenny revealed in 2014 that initially when he began dating Wanda, her parents did not approve.

‘Her parents are two years younger than me,’ he exclaimed to Fox News.

‘They called me when we started dating and said, “We want you to know we didn’t appreciate what you’re doing with our daughter,” and I said, “First of all I don’t blame you. I don’t think I would either but I will make you a promise. I will never lie to her and I will never lie to you.”‘

Kenny is also the father to Carole, 60, Kenny Jr., 55, Christopher Cody, 37.

