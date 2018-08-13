Kempinski advances development plans in the Caribbean

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – In the wake of the much-anticipated opening last year of Cuba’s first luxury five-star hotel, Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana, Kempinski continues expanding selectively in the Caribbean with luxury developments in Cuba and Dominica, including the upcoming Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica.

Set to open in 2019, this luxurious island hideaway is surrounded by Cabrits National Park in the Commonwealth of Dominica. Known for its natural beauty and eco-tourism, Dominica is located in the Lesser Antilles region of the Caribbean, and is home to 365 rivers, waterfalls and hot springs. Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica has been designed to preserve the natural balance between land and the sea, whilst ensuring a modern contemporary guest experience.

Kempinski has appointed Michael J. Schoonewagen as General Manager of Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica. Michael is an experienced and passionate hotelier with some 30 years of experience and deep expertise in luxury resorts, honed in missions across Europe, the South Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Caribbean with renowned luxury brands. Michael will lead the team to open this first luxury resort for Kempinski in Dominica, working closely with partners, Range Developments, to position the island as the new go-to luxury travel destination in the region.

Commenting on this appointment, Xavier Destribats, COO The Americas, says: “We are delighted to welcome Michael to the Kempinski family. With his successful trackrecord of managing luxury resort properties in pioneering destinations, and his focused expertise in the luxury segment, I am confident that Michael will build on our considerable momentum in the region with the opening of Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica next year.”

Michael J. Schoonewagen adds: “It is a great privilege to join Kempinski and lead this exciting development in Dominica. I have long admired the pioneering spirit and cultural empathy of Kempinski as a luxury heritage brand, and look forward to building on these roots to create the ultimate luxury destination in the Caribbean.”