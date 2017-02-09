Keddy Lesporis, Garey Mathurin shine in TnT League

PRESS RELEASE – St Lucia and Windwards middle order batsman Keddy Lesporis fell 3 runs short of what would have been a classy century for his TnT club Victoria, while Garey Mathurin also hit 54.
Playing against the mighty Queens Park with the likes of Kerion Pollard and Darren Bravo, etc, the St Lucian batsman was able to carve out 93 in his team’s total of 312. They however fell short of QPCC first innings total of 350/8 declared.
In Queens Parks innings of 350, Garey Mathurin bagged 4/97)
Queens Park – 350/8(Jeremy Solanzo 79, Darren Bravo 55,)
Victoria 312 (Lesporis 93, Sherwin Ganga 73, Garey Mathurin 54)
