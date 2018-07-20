Don't Miss
Kartel appeal: Sentences were excessive, argues attorney

By Jamaica Observer
July 20, 2018
(Center) Entertainer Vybz Kartel – File photo

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – One of the lawyers in the appeal case for Vybz Karel and his co-appellants this morning argued that the sentences that were handed down were excessive.

Robert Fletcher, who is representing Kahira Jones, said that the trial judge Justice Lennox Campbell, besides sentencing the men without a social enquiry report, also failed to consider the time already spent in custody.

Fletcher also argued that his client had no previous conviction and that was not taken into account by the judge.

Jones, along with Vybz Kartel, whose given name is Adidja Palmer, and Shawn “Shawn Storm” Campbell are jointly charged with Andre St John for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams.

Vybz Kartel will be eligible for parole after serving 35 years; Campbell and Jones are to serve 30 years before parole can be considered; while St John will have to do 30 years.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

