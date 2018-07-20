Kartel appeal: Prosecutor says damning text message created after Lizard’s murder

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – The damning “chop up fine, fine” text message, which the defence in the Vybz Kartel appeal case claimed was created on July 6, 2011, was in fact created on August 19, three days after Clive “Lizard” Williams was murdered, the prosecution said.

Bianca Samuels, who is representing Shawn “Shawn Storm” Campbell, told the appellate court earlier this week that the message, which was found on Kartel’s phone saying: “between me and yuh a chop we chop up de bwoy Lizard fine fine and dash him whey and as long as wi live dem can never find him,” was created on July 6, 2011.

Samuel’s argued then that the message must have been portending a murder that had not occurred.

However, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Orrett Brown this morning argued that the defence had misunderstood the information that was captured on the device.

He said the message was created on August 19, but the file in which it was housed on the phone had been created on July 6, 2011.

Today is day five of the appeal hearing.

More information later.