Kartel appeal: Prosecution refutes assertions that phone evidence was contaminated

By Jamaica Observer
July 20, 2018
Dancehall deejay Vybz Kartel being escorted by police to court in this November 2013 file photo.

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – The prosecution in the appeal case for Vybz Kartel and his co-appellants this morning argued in the Court of Appeal that there was no proof to show that the digital evidence that they had relied on, including the phones that were seized from Vybz Kartel, were manipulated and altered.

Attorneys representing the appellants have, over the past four days,sought to convince the appeal judges that during the 2014 trial for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams, Justice Lennox Campbell, who had presided over the murder trial, admitted contaminated evidence.

However, Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Orrett Brown today told the court that Justice Campbell had not accepted contaminated evidence.

He said the assertions from defence lawyers that the evidence were contaminated were “fanciful”.

More information later.

