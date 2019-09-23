Karen downgraded to Depression as TS Lorenzo strengthens — 6 p.m. September 23, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

Pin 26 Shares

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 23rd September 2019

Forecasters: Emmanuel Descartes

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29 °C or 84 °F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 31 °C or 88 ° F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the south at 13 mph or 20 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.2 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 5.2 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of September so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 94.6 mm.

At GFL Charles Airport: 158.6 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am. Sunset tomorrow: 5:58 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the southeast and south near 18 mph or 30 km/h, with occasional gusts.

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides are advised to continue to be vigilant and exercise caution.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 10:54 pm…Low at 6:09 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 12:01 am…Low at 7:36 am.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves and swells 5 to 7 feet or 1.5 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to continue to exercise caution due to brisk winds and above normal seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability trailing Tropical Depression Karen will continue to cause cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms over the Lesser Antilles.

…Tropical storm Karen was downgraded to Tropical Depression…

At 5:00 pm today the center of Tropical Depression Karen was located near latitude 15.9 north, longitude 65.6 west or about 290 miles or 537 kilometers west-northwest of Saint Lucia.

Karen is moving toward the north northwest near 13 mph or 20 km/h, and this general motion is forecast to continue today. A turn toward the north is expected late tonight. On the forecast track, the center of Karen will move across the eastern Caribbean Sea this evening and pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands late tonight or Tuesday morning.

Karen will move over the western Atlantic to the north of Puerto Rico Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph or 55 km/h with higher gusts. Little overall change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Interests elsewhere in the Lesser Antilles should continue to monitor the progress of Karen.

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

…Tropical Storm Lorenzo is strengthening…

At 5:00 pm today, the center of Tropical Storm Lorenzo was located near latitude 11..3 north, longitude 25.5 west and is moving westward near 16 mph or 26 km/h. a westward to west-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is anticipated for the next several days. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph or 75 km/h with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Lorenzo is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday. This system is expected to remain over the open Atlantic Ocean during the next five days.

( 0 ) ( 1 )