Karate-Do Federation Saint Lucia general council meeting

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Karate-Do Federation Saint Lucia wish to remind ALL affiliates of the GENERAL COUNCIL meeting on Saturday 29th September 2018 at 3:00pm in the Conference Room of the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee Inc, La Clery.

The following are to take note:-

Budokai Karate Dojo

Bushido Shotokan Karate Do Academy

Golden Phoenix Karate

Hatsuryu Martial Arts Temple

St.Lucia Shotokan Karate Association

Premier Martial Arts Institute

Zanshin Karate Dojo.

Please note Two (2) representatives per affiliate to attend in accordance with Article 11.1 and in good standing.