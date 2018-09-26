Karate-Do Federation Saint Lucia general council meeting

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Karate-Do Federation Saint Lucia wish to remind ALL affiliates of the GENERAL COUNCIL meeting on Saturday 29th September 2018 at 3:00pm in the Conference Room of the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee Inc, La Clery.
The following are to take note:-
Budokai Karate Dojo
Bushido Shotokan Karate Do Academy
Golden Phoenix Karate
Hatsuryu Martial Arts Temple
St.Lucia Shotokan Karate Association
Premier Martial Arts Institute
Zanshin Karate Dojo.
Please note Two (2) representatives per affiliate to attend in accordance with Article 11.1 and in good standing.
