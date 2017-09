(PRESS RELEASE) – On behalf of the executive and members of the Trinidad and Tobago Karate Federation (TTKF) we wish to express our condolences to the family and students of Grand Master ( GM) Junior Wharton, 10th Dan.

GM Wharton was the founder of the Tiger System Karate, one of two indigenous martial arts styles from Trinidad and Tobago with a worldwide following.

He died on September 25th in Brooklyn New York.He was seventy-two years. GM Wratton was special to the TTKF since 2010.