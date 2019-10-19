Kanye West to bring Sunday Service music worship to Jamaica

Share This On:

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — American rapper, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur Kanye West will bring his Sunday Service music worship experience to Emancipation Park in Kingston on Friday.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, event producer Jonathan Coleman, explained West’s decision to perform in Jamaica.

“Kanye is going around the world and one of his workers is from Jamaica and she told him that Jamaicans would like something like this. We were given the red carpet by the minister of entertainment and culture and she moved Heaven and Earth to make this happen,” said Coleman.

The free concert kicks off at 7:00 pm.

Coleman said an event of this nature provides publicity for Jamaica, given West’s international profile.

“The whole world will definitely be watching Jamaica. Since Kanye converted to Christianity, everybody has been wanting to experience this Sunday Service. Its going to be amazing.”

West first emerged as a producer for Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s. There, he produced songs for Alicia Keys, Ludacris and Jay-Z. Originally from Atlanta, he moved to Chicago during his teenage years. He later became a rapper and has, to date, released eight studio albums. He is scheduled to release a new album, Jesus is King, on October 25 on his GOOD Music label in conjunction with Def Jam.

He has won 21 Grammy Awards and is known for hit songs such as All Falls Down, Through The Wire, Jesus Walks, Gold Digger, Stronger and Heartless. I’m In It, a track from his 2013 album Yeezus, featured Agent Sasco.

