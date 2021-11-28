 

Castries, Saint Lucia, Friday, November 26, 2021:– Kairi FM, a local radio station owned by Dominican interests but very-much-alive here during the past two general elections, is now officially off-air.

The station’s local operations were terminated on October 13, 2021 by Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development and Urban Renewal Stephenson King, based on a recommendation by the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL).

The Ministry issued a Public Notice on that date, indicating that by way of a letter dated September 15, 2021, ECTEL had recommended the station’s license be terminated.

Kairi FM, which also operates in Dominica, operated here on three frequencies granted to Nature Island Communications Corp Ltd.

The letter from the minister also advised the station’s owners that “any attempt by Kairi FM St. Lucia to either operate or provide telecommunications services covered by all or any of the licenses or utilize the above-stated radio frequency spectrum after the date of this notice… 

will be an infringement of the related law.

The notice also said, “Such infringement will, upon conviction, attract a fine not exceeding one million Eastern Caribbean dollars or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding ten (10) years. 

