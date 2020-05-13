Justin Trudeau and Allen Chastanet discuss COVID-19

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) — Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Allen Chastanet, to discuss the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in each of their countries and around the world.
The prime ministers exchanged information on their respective national efforts to fight the pandemic and protect the health, safety, and economic well-being of their citizens, especially the most vulnerable.
Prime Minister Trudeau recognized COVID-19’s devastating impact across the region, and its amplification of many long-standing vulnerabilities of small island state economies, including to climate change, limited access to financing, and heavy reliance on international tourism.
Prime Minister Trudeau commended Prime Minister Chastanet for his leadership in seeking longer term financing solutions for the region. The prime ministers agreed on the importance of continued close collaboration and concerted international action to address the unique challenges faced by small island states.
Prime Minister Trudeau underscored the strong friendship between Canada, St. Lucia, and many Caribbean nations, built on enduring people-to-people ties.
COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving global challenge. The Government of Canada is working closely with local, provincial, territorial, and international partners to minimize its health, economic, and social impacts in Canada and around the world.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
COVID-19/Coronavirus News
- BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia has zero COVID-19 cases — again
- Saint Lucian cultural activist says working from home increased her creative juices (+video)
- Sagicor launches plan for frontline ‘heroes’
- SLP calls for collaboration to reverse ECCAA downgrade
- Blue Diamond Resorts implement worldwide COVID-19 safety protocols
- ECLAC advises Caribbean countries on 2030 Agenda in light of COVID-19 crisis
- Former Saint Lucia Chief Fire Officer Primus Duplesis dies
- Jamaican student turns to porn for income due to COVID-19 crisis
- VIDEO: Man attacked mercilessly with concrete blocks in Dennery (viewer discretion advised)