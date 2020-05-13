Don't Miss

Justin Trudeau and Allen Chastanet discuss COVID-19

Source: Office of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau
May 13, 2020

Prime Ministers Allen Chastanet (left) and Justin Trudeau held discussions, mainly on the coronavirus

(PRESS RELEASE) — Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Allen Chastanet, to discuss the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in each of their countries and around the world.

The prime ministers exchanged information on their respective national efforts to fight the pandemic and protect the health, safety, and economic well-being of their citizens, especially the most vulnerable.

Prime Minister Trudeau recognized COVID-19’s devastating impact across the region, and its amplification of many long-standing vulnerabilities of small island state economies, including to climate change, limited access to financing, and heavy reliance on international tourism.

Prime Minister Trudeau commended Prime Minister Chastanet for his leadership in seeking longer term financing solutions for the region. The prime ministers agreed on the importance of continued close collaboration and concerted international action to address the unique challenges faced by small island states.

Prime Minister Trudeau underscored the strong friendship between Canada, St. Lucia, and many Caribbean nations, built on enduring people-to-people ties.

COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving global challenge. The Government of Canada is working closely with local, provincial, territorial, and international partners to minimize its health, economic, and social impacts in Canada and around the world.

