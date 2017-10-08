Justice sought for Bisee woman who was murdered in 2012 after political party meeting

(STATEMENT) – Today, the 8th of October, instead of celebrating the life of the late Simone Leandra Garnier we are mourning her death.
We are still seeking justice for her unsolved murder even as our island has recorded its forty first homicide for 2017. Many have perished under strange circumstances and their families like us haven’t received an adequate response from the relevant authorities.
“It will be almost five years that we have been trying to find out why your life was bitterly and rudely taken that way”.
To those who may not remember, let me refresh your memory: Simon Leandra Garnier was a simple, middle age woman who on the night of the 31st January 2012 was heading home from a Political Party Constituency Executive meeting and was slaughtered on her way home. The word slaughter is used because her throat was sliced a few steps away from her official residence.
The following day her lifeless body was found face down in a drain in close proximity to the front door of a male neighbour’s residence; who, upon being questioned, indicated that he was on a fishing trip that night and never realized that there was a dead body in front of his door upon his arrival. This was one of the first homicides of that year and to date no investigator has given a response on what transpired, adding this case to the large number of unsolved cases in Saint Lucia.
In our small island of Saint Lucia many have perished in unbelievable ways and our system has not been able to solve the murders of innocent people. After every homicide in Saint Lucia an investigation unit makes it their duty to be on the scene but what seems to amaze us all, is that there is little to no progress with the investigation or information provided after the cameras have gone out. It is a very sad situation which makes one wonder ‘What evidence if any is even collected from these crime scenes”, because after the yellow tape reminiscent of a movie scene is placed around the scene nothing happens after.
The murder of Simone Leandra Garnier, who lived at Bisee Castries, is another unsolved murder that our justice system is yet to solve. These cases go cold and no one says or informs the relatives, of the status of the investigation.
It is evident that not much is done by our justice system to solve the unsolved. When there is a murder in the country, the heads of the crime unit are interviewed like participants from some popularity contest only to disappear after like fruits which are out of season.
We would like the relevant authorities to provide us with an update on this case because unlike them, we do miss our dearly beloved and the way she was stolen from us is difficult for us to process. In addition, it is vital that the police interview all the suspects and persons who were in contact with the deceased prior to her horrific murder. This might give them a break that they didn’t recognize or catch up on the first time.
It is evident that not enough is being done to follow up on these cases. For us to move forward all individuals should play a role; our forensic labs should be given priority; our justice system should try to function better and our parents should place more emphasis on raising our children better.
Hopefully we will be given information from the relevant authorities concerning our loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend ‘Simone Leandra Garnier’.
Keep pushing for justice - you are entitled to it. For those who think it's bad to publicise take a walk in the shoes of the loved ones of victims. Too many st lucians bury their heads in the sand about the justice system and are complacent about its functioning. The authorities do not communicate, professionals are under resourced but there is no excuse for not updating those awaiting closure.
Article says this incident occurred in January 2012, however google says 2013. Is 2012 a typo error?
We would like the government to tell us:
- how many unsolved murders SLU currently has
- what are their plans for addressing them
Please and thanks
Because I am sure it is too high a number and we the citizens should take a stand against this.
I personally don't care who in power.
Yes st lucians must make a stand.
It's a dam shame the beast, murderer the subhuman is still roaming our streets greeting and hugging friends, families eating drinking partying as if nothing ever happen. Please let's not forget the first and last thing he/she sees is the poor victim may she hunt that beast till it yes I call that it because it's not human, I hope someone catch up with you and put you in a flaming drum and spin your azz like a rotisserie pig. Then again our police and detectives give up on a case after two three months without success, shame on them or if there is someone in custody they will say not enough evidence for an arrest or the individual will sit on remand for nine ten years before the DPP call the case major slackness. Crystal St.Omer, and the list goes on sad very sad indeed.
I feel your pain!! It's just heart rendering the police have never found anyone for this woman's murder..smfh im so enraged reading this...a murderer is out there walking..but Jah will deal with you..he giveth and he taketh may the God i serve have mercy on your soul for this lady's murder!!
I know that God will serve justice man did not but God will don't live it up to the police alone God can solve every case and I know he will it may take time but he will go into prayer be rooted in Christ and he will allow justice to be served
I feel your pain..
However in this country we are too hypocrite....we lucians are too quick too bash the police ....when we are interviwed as witnesses we provide no or little information to the state yet still we lucians want the police to solve the crimes......how can that be...give fruitful credible information and work with the police and then justice will be served to the souls lost in vicious ways.....stop seeing the police as enemies we are all human beings at the end of the day trying to mke the place safer for everyone.......in conclusion if we remain selfish giving no information the cry for justice will just be mere words coming from an agrieved family.....
Yute man you forget what country is being spoken of? You forgetting of the curupt , un trained, un professional police force that exist in Lucia? These same police which supposed to be hunting down criminals are the same police which will tell criminals is you who spoke against them , you who came forth as a witness. We have no witness protection going on here. Which family wants to go through that mess with criminals. Our justice system says having a fire arm is illegal but states in the us allow citizens to purchase it legally. Down here you must have some serious links and you name must hold high authority to be given one . We have a system that fails us time and time again, criminals getting fire arms with connections, using it to commit crimes. You kill them u have to take jail , if not take what you get from criminals and hope you alive to call police to report it and then for that to get swept under the carpet like every other case. Don't blame people for not coming forward to give information and to become a witness in the court of law, blame the currpt system and currpt police for linking with criminals and giving out information which can cause u to be liable to death .
Sorry for that family, one in countless families suffering a similar fate. Police investigative skills are weak and resources few. The lab a limping white elephant. Our court system no better.
But consider Verlinda Jospeh a 13 year old innocent girl whose life was snuffed out in December 2002, soon 15 years ago. The case was called a treasure trove of forensic evidence but 15 years later still no justice.
We jammin still!
Smh. Rest in peace Simone
well said......
I agree fully. The family deserves answers. To lose a loved one in such a horrific way and have to live from day to day knowing that the person or persons who snatched her life away have not been brought to justice is a nightmare that you'd want to wake up from. May the Lord continue to comfort this burdened family and the many others.
Over 5 years and is only now you are complaining. You also, for some reason, did not state what party's political meeting she came from. Wasn't it rumored that she was murdered by her own executive. Tell the nation what you know about the rift she had with her party. It may or may not be the reason. You mentioned the neighbor in a very suspicious way.
Though you have all your reasons to request justice, I find it strange that it took that long. Were you avoiding exposing the justice system when your party was in government? I believe you are politicizing this this whole request for justice. Hope this murder is solved. If you have any information, tell it to the police.
We like to politicized things too much. Just so you know. Every year an article has been written. If you know about a rift then contribute by going to the police. It will be greatly appreciated by the family. We need to stop this politics about everything. Go through the history of the newspapers from the last papers you will see a yearly article. Thank you for your support
like seriously the person what you gain from that the person above giving thanks just so with you.
It was to say thank you because they had information that they would be telling police so gratitude is already extended because our people quick to be the KNOWAS , that's why not because of the first class honours PHD of ignorance statements that was made.
No justice for so many in this country. So, So Sad!