Justice for Botham – Candlelight vigil to be held in Florida

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – CHILDREN OF HELEN ALLIANCE INC. & THE ST. LUCIA ASSOCIATION OF SOUTH FLORIDA, INC. stand in solidarity with Botham Shem Jean’s family and ask that you join us in a candlelight vigil this Sunday, September 16th, 2018 at 4 pm.

The news of the murder of Botham Shem Jean – a child of the soil and a promising young man, has sent shockwaves across the globe and in the heart and souls of both people who knew and those who didn’t. As for us fellow St.Lucians, we are deeply saddened and outraged and heartbroken. And so we stand in solidarity with the family of Botham Shem Jean and pray to God that justice is served swiftly and justly.

We ask each and every one of you to please join us this Sunday in a show of support for the family of Botham Shem Jean.

We ask that you wear red as it was ​his favorite color. Red — the color of the mat at his door and red for the blood that was shed. Walk with your flags, carry your ​electronic ​candles​ and come. Come show support for a fellow countryman and his grieving family.

​For ​WE ARE BOTHAM JEAN