Jussie Smollett charged for lying to police, impersonating brother in 2007: report

(NEW YORK POST) — Jussie Smollett — who is suspected of faking a hate crime against himself – pleaded no contest in 2007 to providing false information to police during a DUI stop in LA, according to a report.

The misdemeanor complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in September that year says that Smollett gave the name of his brother, Jake, when he was asked by an officer.

He also signed a false name on the promise to appear in court.

Smollett also was later charged with false impersonation, driving under the influence and driving without a license.

Court records show he pleaded no contest to the reduced charge of giving false information, in addition to DUI and driving without a valid license counts.

Smollett, now 36, was sentenced to two years probation and a choice of a fine or a jail stint, an LA City Attorney’s spokesman told NBC News.

He later completed an alcohol education and treatment program and completed the terms of his sentence in May 2008.

Multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the current probe told NBC News that the Chicago Police Department has requested the details from their counterparts in Los Angeles.

The old case came to light as authorities investigate whether the “Empire” actor concocted a story about being attacked by racists with a noose and bleach near his apartment in Chicago on Jan. 29.

And the feds are probing whether Smollett was involved in sending a suspicious threat letter to himself a week before the alleged attack.