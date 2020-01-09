Junior Achievement St. Lucia garners support of DASH Colour Run Inc.

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – DASH Colour Run Executives, Mr. Aberra Larcher, Mrs. Dione Marshall and Mr. Akim Larcher met with Junior Achievement (JA) Executive Director Ms. Agnella Joseph on 18th December, 2019 to discuss possible collaboration for the upcoming annual DASH Colour Run Event scheduled for March 1st, 2020.

Subsequent to serving as a volunteer and teaching the Junior Achievement Global Marketplace Program at the Grande Riviere Combined School, Mrs. Marshall expressed her appreciation for the program citing the relevance and benefits to the youth saying “Teaching a Junior Achievement program is not only life long learning experience to students but also provides volunteers the opportunity to directly contribute to the development of the youth, allowing you to make a positive impact in their life.”

The annual DASH Colour Run was established in 2015, providing a healthy fun run activity which encourages healthy lifestyle living for everyone but specifically among the nation’s youth. Over the last five years all proceeds of this event are donated to a nonprofit organization. JA has been identified as the recipient of the proceeds of the activity for 2020.

Ms. Robberta Rose, DASH Executive cited, “We are pleased to confirm our 2020 cause – Junior Achievement St. Lucia’s Innovation Camp. The JA mandate is aligned with our organization’s pillars and we are happy to be on board with them in 2020. The Innovation Camp targets students in Forms 3 & 4 at Secondary schools and DASH is happy to further impact and add value to an event which hosts approximately 250 students.”

Ms. Joseph expressed her gratitude to the organizers for selecting JA as the charity of choice saying, “I applaud you for your efforts in supporting Junior Achievement and as a micro enterprise your aim to encourage your target audience, the youth, to take charge of their own health by getting involved in activities that contribute to a clean and healthy lifestyle is commendable.”

DASH Color Run will take place on Sunday March 1st, 2020. Post the official launch slated for late January, you can register at the Junior Achievement office in the Orange Park Commercial Centre, Bois D’ Orange and the DASH Colour Run team via the IG page @DASHColourrun758 or via email [email protected]

