Junior Achievement Company – Natural Touch to compete in JA Americas Company of the Year in Peru

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Natural Touch of the Babonneau Secondary School was presented with the prestigious Junior Achievement Company of the Year Award at the annual Awards Ceremony held on Wednesday 10th October 2018 at the Golden Palm Event Centre, Rodney Bay.

Patron of JA, Her Excellency Dame Pearlette Louisy, Ministers of Government, Permanent Secretaries and officials, H.E Steve Mc Cready Ambassador of the British Embassy, Chamber and JA Directors and specially invited guests attended the inspiring event where outstanding Achievers, teachers, mentors and schools were awarded for their efforts and participation.

Co Founder and CEO of Eco Carib Mr. Denell Florius was the featured guest Speaker and shared his experience as an entrepreneur and provided inspiration to the students.

This year JA St Lucia was the proud recipients of regional and international awards. Excellers of the Entrepot Secondary School were recognized for winning the regional challenge presented by Scotia Bank and JA Americas with their Bank your Selfie promotion. The challenge was to “Create a Social Media campaign, directed towards youth, that promotes the importance of the banking industry’s services and channels´ digitalization” and DECA Superstars of Gros Islet Infant School received international recognition for winning the GEW DECA Idea Challenge competition with their creation of the pencil leash and was recognized and applauded for their efforts in winning that global competition from amongst 2500 submission received by DECA International.

The following schools completed and submitted the Company Financials and were judged in the following categories:Best Records, Best Attendance, Highest Return on Investment, National Achiever of the Year (NAOY) and Patron’s Award for Innovation, Creativity and Originality.



The presentations of awards were as follows:

National Achiever of the Year 2017/2018

1st Place – Zenna Hadeed -received a Trophy, certificate and Bursary of EC$2500.00

2nd place – Mildred Boyce – received a Trophy, certificate and Bursary of EC$2,000.00

3rd place – Andazia Cherry received a Trophy, Certificate and

$500.00 CXC voucher

Company Awards

Most Improved School –Receiving the Patricia Brown’s Spirit of Junior Achievement Award – Castries Comprehensive Secondary School

Best Attendance – Natural Touch Babonneau Secondary School

Best Records – Natural Touch Babonneau Secondary School

Highest Return on Investment Award – Kreationz of Entrepot Secondary School

Company of the Year 2017/2018

1st place – Natural Touch of Babonneau Secondary School

2nd place – Kreationz of Entrepot Secondary School

3rd place – Advanced Cooperation of Corinth Secondary School

Patron’s Award for Innovation, Originality and Creativity

Advanced Corporation – Corinth Secondary School

Junior Achievement is proud to award the participants for their innovation and creativity in their student led businesses where their leadership skills were honed. Our goal is to prepare and inspire the next generation of leaders by teaching them how to start a business, work in teams, and manage their money.

We are thankful to our supporters, event sponsors, students, teachers, mentors, adjudicators, Guest speaker, volunteers, media personnel, the Board and Chamber members and staff and everyone who contributed in one way or the other to the Junior Achievement 2017/ 2018 awards.