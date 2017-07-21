PRESS RELEASE: “Julien at 15 has made history” – Saint Lucia gov’t congratulates Commonwealth Youth champ

The Government of Saint Lucia congratulates 15-year-old Julien Alfred who has won our island’s first Gold Medal and first Track medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games in The Bahamas on Thursday July 20th 2017.
Ms. Alfred was victorious in the girl’s under-18 100m dash and crossed the finish line in 11.56 seconds, where she triumphed over Australian Louise Riley, who took the silver medal, and Canada’s Deondra Green, who took the bronze.
Speaking about the accomplishment, Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment, Honourable Lenard Montoute, said that this is a time of immense pride for all Saint Lucians and called on citizens to rally around the entire team.
“Julien at 15 has made history and we celebrate with her in this achievement,” stated the Acting Prime Minister. “On behalf of the Government, I wish to congratulate Ms. Alfred on this great success and triumph and to say collectively that we are so proud of her. She is a superb athlete and is testimony of what we can achieve in sports.”
In 2015 Julien Alfred received the St Lucia Junior Sportswoman of the Year Award.
Saint Lucia currently has a team of 23 competing in different disciplines at the Games in Nassau, Bahamas from July 18th to July 23rd.
“I take the opportunity to call on Saint Lucians to rally around our entire team at the Commonwealth Youth Games and all our athletes around the world, including our coaches, who make sacrifices and work so hard to represent us at this level,” stated Minister Montoute.
Let's bet Julien did most of it on her own with the push of her coach/manager, het immediate backer(s) and close relatives who just want her to succeed. And it's must have cost them buckets of money. Why am I saying this? Because the Ministry of Sports, whoever they are, are very petty treat young athletes like trash. They disconbobulate or disorganize every important activity which they have to take part in and bring them to the point of leaving them below the bread line or leaving them stranded & penniless when they are to perform in foreign countries. But when the athletes succeed, they run up ahead to grasp the credit.
Again another Saint Lucian female mAKES US PROUD. Can't say the same for the boys. Their heads seem be be soggy with dope and crime.
Congratulations Julien for making us st. Lucian so Proud ......job well do
You go girl! It's high time that something good happens to Saint Lucia and it's a youth who does it! Congrats, my dear as well as Team Saint Lucia!!!!!