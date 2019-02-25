Julien Alfred blazes new indoor national record!

Share This On:

(SNO) — Saint Lucian sprinter Julien Alfred set her latest national record over the weekend, as the 2019 Big 12 Conference Championships concluded on the Texas Tech University campus, in the Sports Performance Center at Lubbock.

Turning 18 this year, the reigning Commonwealth Youth Games champion and Youth Olympics silver medallist in the women’s 100m, got her long-anticipated indoor career off to a start on one of the biggest stages in collegiate track and field.

In the preliminaries of the women’s 60-metre dash, the St. Catherine High School (Jamaica) and Leon Hess Comprehensive (Saint Lucia) alumna turned in a time of 7.36 seconds, seventh overall. That time qualified her for the event finals, alongside teammates Kennedy Flannel and Teahna Daniels.

Daniels, a senior, would go on to win in 7.22 seconds, just outside the meet record. Flannel, a freshman, was third in 7.27. And fellow freshman Alfred turned in a 7.38-second run for third.

Either of those two runs would have sufficed to better the 7.41 by Shanne Thomas in February 2016 at the WSA Open. Prior, Pernell Joseph had run progressively faster during her time in the collegiate ranks, having first set the record at 7.51 in February 2011. But before Pernell, the indoor sprint mark had been held by the legendary Michelle Baptiste, who ran 7.55 back in 1999. Given this was Alfred’s first time on the boards, expect her to go much faster, God willing.

For the second straight year, the Texas women’s team were crowned the Big 12 Indoor Track & Field Team Champions.