Judge’s son charged with killing pregnant girlfriend days before her due date

(NEW YORK POST) — Mississippi judge’s son was charged Wednesday with murdering his pregnant girlfriend just days before she was due to give birth, police said.

A specially appointed judge was needed for a hearing into Terrence Sample, 33, because the others in Holmes County know his mother, Rosie Sample, a justice in a neighboring county, according to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger.

Sample is charged with kidnapping and murdering Makayla Winston, 21, whose body was discovered in a ditch near Lexington on Monday and whose due date for her first baby was just 3 days later, on July 4.

He was also charged with capital murder for the unborn baby because Mississippi is one of 38 states with a fetal homicide law.

Winston’s family told cops that Sample was her boyfriend, and Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said they were seen together Thursday, the night the mom-to-be went missing.

“She was heading to show the sonogram to the baby’s father,” Winston’s mom, Yvetty Brown, had earlier told WLBT.

However, Sample has denied being in a relationship with the victim, saying he was instead seeing another woman, who is also being questioned, the sheriff told the Clarion Ledger.

Sample was denied bond at Wednesday’s hearing.

