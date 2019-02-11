Judge: Revenge porn, calling someone homosexual/paedophile online can land you in trouble

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — People tend to guard their reputations jealously and posting defamatory comments on social media can result in “perpetrators” being hauled before the courts.
It is still defamatory to call someone a homosexual, and revenge porn (against a former partner) can get you into trouble.
Former journalist now High Court judge Justice Kathy-Ann Waterman-Latchoo sounded a warning on Tuesday, the opening day of the two-day media symposium, “Freedom, Facts and Fake News: Straddling media communications in the 21st Century”, hosted by University of the Southern Caribbean (USC) and One Caribbean Media (OCM), at Radisson Hotel, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.
