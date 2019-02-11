Don't Miss
Have a news tip, story, videos/photos? Send us a message and add us on WhatsApp at 1-758-712-6700, or email us at [email protected]

Judge: Revenge porn, calling someone homosexual/paedophile online can land you in trouble

By Michelle Loubon
February 11, 2019

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — People tend to guard their reputations jealously and posting defamatory comments on social media can result in “perpetrators” being hauled before the courts.

It is still defamatory to call someone a homosexual, and revenge porn (against a former partner) can get you into trouble.

Former journalist now High Court judge Justice Kathy-Ann Waterman-Latchoo sounded a warning on Tuesday, the opening day of the two-day media symposium, “Freedom, Facts and Fake News: Straddling media communications in the 21st Century”, hosted by University of the Southern Caribbean (USC) and One Caribbean Media (OCM), at Radisson Hotel, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.