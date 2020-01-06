Don't Miss
Journalist missing in Jamaica

By SNO Staff
January 5, 2020

Ingrid Henry

(SNO) — A 41-year-old female freelance journalist has gone missing in the parish of St. Mary, according to reports.

Ingrid Henry of Lindon Housing Scheme in St. Mary was last seen on December 30, 2019, when she reportedly left home to conduct business in Port Maria, St. Mary, reports indicate.

She has been described as being of brown complexion, medium build, and about 168 centimetres or 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

“Anyone knowing Henry’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Port Maria Police at 876-994-2223, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station,” according to reports.

