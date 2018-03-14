Don't Miss
Journalism Now Scholar Competition 2018

By SLUDTERA
March 14, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – SLUDTERA would like to inform journalists and aspiring journalists in St. Lucia about an international opportunity.

Win an all expenses paid trip with the Thompson Foundation Journalism Now Scholar Competition 2018.

Prize: Participation in Thomson Foundation’s digital and multimedia summer course – a five-week long intensive training programme in London (from 6th August to 7th September, 2018) with a week’s work experience in a UK media organisation. Closing date for applications is 1st May, 2018.

