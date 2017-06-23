Joseph announces comprehensive insurance coverage for farmers

Minister for Agriculture Ezechiel Joseph has announced plans for the development of a comprehensive insurance programme for farmers.

The government, according to Joseph, is now consulting with insurance company CCRIF SPC to formulate this plan.

Last year, CCRIF member countries received US$29,204,248 following Tropical Storm Matthew. Saint Lucia received over US$3.7 million of that figure within 14 days of the storm.

Joseph explained that the insurance coverage is expected to help farmers with losses from disasters and unfortunate occurrences.

“We have told the farmers we cannot continue [a situation where] each time that there is an unfortunate situation, that they run to government for support. I think the time has come where we have to look at insurance in a comprehensive way,” he said.

“[As to] the whole aspect of WINCROP, it’s not working… We have all negative experiences. So now we are speaking with CCRIF to see how we can engage them in a comprehensive insurance plan,” the minister said.

He added: “Last year, they gave $10 million after Tropical Storm Matthew and we believe now the time has come for us to really, in a meaningful way, engage them, and of course engage the farmers so at least the farmers can be aware of that opportunity and we will capitalise on it.”

Joseph noted that building resilience to climate change is a major objective of his ministry.

“What we have been doing since post Matthew is to prepare the drains, open up the major water ways so if we have excess rain, we will have a free flow of water,” he informed.

Joseph said that in addition, a total of $3.2 million, which was allocated for post Matthew recovery, will be made available to farmers after the budget is passed.

He mentioned a banana rehab programme in which farmers will also be given support. Government has vowed to provide $13 million for this programme.

Soil conservation and resilience against climate change are critical for his ministry, he stated.