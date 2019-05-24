John Eugene Academy defeat Scots Guards by 135 runs — Tour Match No. 3

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The visiting Scots Guards cricket team out of the United Kingdom suffered their third defeat in as many matches when they went down to John Eugene Academy by 135 runs at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground yesterday (Thursday, May 23).

Batting first, the local side got off to a sound start with openers Caleb Thomas (51) and Sanjay Hayle (20) putting together 48 before Hayle was LBW to Hopkins on the final delivery of the seventh over. Despite three drop chances (all off Billy Wells), the visitors had a firm grip in the contest when they reduced the hosts to 122 for 6 after 23 overs.

However, John Eugene with 44 laced with two sixes and four fours off 23 balls, turned things around for his team as he dominated a 7th wicket partnership of 59 that span 47 deliveries with Trevor Norley, who remained unbeaten on 33. The innings finished on a high as Sheldon Busby smashed two sixes and two fours in his 17-ball knock of 32. Extras contributed a healthy 27 runs, 25 of which were wides.

The wickets were captured by William Hogarth-Jones (3 for 20), Stuart Garratt (3 for 36), and George Hopkins (3 for 54).

Faced with a victory target of 229, the visitors desperately needed to start their reply on a firm foundation. Captain George Hopkins (12) and Stuart Garratt (17) had an opening stand of 29 before Hopkins fell via the LBW route. Three balls later, Garratt was dismissed in similar fashion with no addition to the total. Those early dismissals precipitated a massive slide as the next five dismissed batsmen scored only eight runs between them. Billy Wells, who came in at the fall of the 4th wicket, delayed the inevitable and was last man out for a run-a-ball 38 that contained seven boundaries.

Craig Elisee (2 for 6), Sanjay Hayle (2 for 7), Trevor Norley (2 for 16), Moren Renee (2 for 23), Sheldon Busby (1 for 3) and Arnil Jules (1 for 14) picked up the wickets.

Final Scores:

John Eugene Academy – 228 for 9 in 35 overs.

Scots Guards – 93 all out in 24.4 overs.

The Scots Guards final tour match is against Northern Cluster Grass Roots on Sunday, May 26 at the Gros Islet Plying Field.

