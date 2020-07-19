Jofra Archer fined and handed written warning

(BBC) — England pace bowler Jofra Archer has been fined and given a written warning by the England and Wales Cricket Board for breaching bio-secure protocols.

The 25-year-old visited his home in Hove on Monday during his journey from Southampton, where the first Test against West Indies was played, to Manchester, the venue for the second.

Archer was dropped from the squad for the ongoing second Test at Emirates Old Trafford, but can rejoin the squad on Tuesday and is available for the third Test, which starts on Friday.

Archer’s return to the England team is dependant on him returning two negative tests for coronavirus during a five-day period of isolation which began on Thursday.

The disciplinary hearing on Friday evening was chaired by England director of cricket Ashley Giles and attended by Archer’s agent and a representative from the Professional Cricketers’ Association.

Giles said on Thursday that Archer’s trip home included meeting a person who has since tested negative for coronavirus.

Sussex bowler Archer was due to be the only member of the England pace attack from the first-Test defeat who retained his place for the second.

Although he is now clear to play in the third, which begins on Friday, England’s plans to rotate their fast bowlers during a schedule of six Tests in seven weeks may mean he misses out.

Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran are playing in the second Test, James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested, and Ollie Robinson and Olly Stone are pushing for inclusion.

After play on Friday, England vice-captain Ben Stokes said the team were mindful of Archer’s well-being during his period of isolation in a hotel room at the ground.

“We understand that it can be a very vulnerable and lonely place for him right now,” Stokes told BBC Test Match Special.

“Making sure that Jof is as happy as he possibly can be is the main thing for us. We need to do everything we can to make sure we keep him going.”