Joe Biden: Victory is ‘clear’

(BBC) — While not declaring victory, as the remaining votes are counted, Biden says he is confident he will clinch the presidency.

“Now, after a long night of counting, it’s clear,” he says.

“I’m not here to declare that we’ve won,” he continues.

“But I am here to report when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

Biden also highlights the historical voter turnout this year, saying that he and running mate Kamala Harris are on track to win more votes than any ticket in the history of this country has ever done.

CNN projects Biden wins Michigan

CNN is projecting that Biden will win the state of Michigan. The BBC is waiting for more votes to be counted.

A victory here for Biden would mean an added 16 electoral votes – an important boost for the Democrat on the road to the White House.

Biden: ‘Count every vote’

Biden insists that “every vote must be counted”, as Republicans mount legal challenges in some key states.

“No one is going to take our democracy away from us,” he says, flanked by running mate Kamala Harris.

Biden then vows to be a president for all Americans – a theme of his campaign.

“There will be no red states and blue states when we win,” he says. “Just the United States of America.”

